US tourists fined for sneaking into Rome's Colosseum for a beer

If you’ve travelled to Rome, you may have been warned that drinks in popular tourist spots can be rather expensive.

Well, earlier this week, two American travellers likely racked up one of the priciest drinks bills in the Italian capital’s long history.

The pair, both in their 20s, snuck into the Colosseum in the early hours of Monday morning to enjoy a beer.

Article continues after advertisement

They were spotted sitting on the second ring of the ancient gladiator stadium at about 05:30 local time (04:30 GMT).

However, entry to the almost 2,000-year-old landmark is prohibited overnight.

And while the drinks and the scenic surroundings may have been enjoyable at the time, it is unlikely to be something they repeat.

That’s because the pair, who have not been named by police, were fined 800 euros ($905; £670) after they admitted illegally entering the Colosseum.

That’s a pretty expensive round.

While the coronavirus pandemic has hurt tourism, the Colosseum remains one of Italy’s most visited landmarks.

It was the biggest amphitheatre in the Roman Empire, famous for hosting gladiatorial fights and other public spectacles in front of crowds of tens of thousands.

The monument attracted about 7.6 million visitors in 2019.

And if you’re thinking of going yourself – make sure to visit during opening hours. You can always enjoy a drink at one of the city’s many bars afterwards.