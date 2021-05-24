Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|
Full Coverage

World

US tourists fined for sneaking into Rome's Colosseum for a beer

BBC NEWS
November 18, 2021 8:39 am
Two American tourists decided the Colosseum was the perfect spot for a beer.

If you’ve travelled to Rome, you may have been warned that drinks in popular tourist spots can be rather expensive.

Well, earlier this week, two American travellers likely racked up one of the priciest drinks bills in the Italian capital’s long history.

The pair, both in their 20s, snuck into the Colosseum in the early hours of Monday morning to enjoy a beer.

Article continues after advertisement

They were spotted sitting on the second ring of the ancient gladiator stadium at about 05:30 local time (04:30 GMT).

However, entry to the almost 2,000-year-old landmark is prohibited overnight.

And while the drinks and the scenic surroundings may have been enjoyable at the time, it is unlikely to be something they repeat.

That’s because the pair, who have not been named by police, were fined 800 euros ($905; £670) after they admitted illegally entering the Colosseum.

That’s a pretty expensive round.

While the coronavirus pandemic has hurt tourism, the Colosseum remains one of Italy’s most visited landmarks.

It was the biggest amphitheatre in the Roman Empire, famous for hosting gladiatorial fights and other public spectacles in front of crowds of tens of thousands.

The monument attracted about 7.6 million visitors in 2019.

And if you’re thinking of going yourself – make sure to visit during opening hours. You can always enjoy a drink at one of the city’s many bars afterwards.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.