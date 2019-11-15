US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in move that will cost billions and take years

The US is moving forward with President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany.

This as a decision that has attracted bipartisan congressional opposition and roiled key allies who see the move as a blow to NATO.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper acknowledged the plan will cost billions to execute when he formally announced the decision on Wednesday from the Pentagon.

US defense officials said it will take years to relocate the troops.

The plan to pull US troops from the long-time NATO ally has been met with broad bipartisan opposition amid concerns that it will weaken the US military’s position vis a vis Russia, however, the Trump Administration has decided to proceed with the move.