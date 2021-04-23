US to share up to 60m AstraZeneca vaccine doses

The US will share up to 60 million doses of its AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries as they become available, the White House says.

The doses will be able to be exported in the coming months after a federal safety review, AP news agency reports.

Although the AstraZeneca jab is widely used around the world, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet authorised it.

Article continues after advertisement

The US has been under mounting pressure to share its vaccine supply.

Last month President Joe Biden pledged to share about four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with Mexico and Canada- both of which have approved the jab.

The US has a stockpile of the vaccine, even though the FDA has not yet approved it.