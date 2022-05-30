US to review police response to Texas school shooting

[Source: BBC News]

The US Justice Department will investigate the police response to the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 children and two teachers.

Public anger is growing after it emerged that officers waited in the hallway as children trapped with the shooter made desperate 911 calls.

US President Joe Biden is in Uvalde to meet families devastated by the attack.

Article continues after advertisement

He will also meet survivors and first responders.

First Lady Jill Biden, herself a teacher, accompanied the president to a memorial at Robb Elementary School. They were seen comforting the school’s principal Mandy Gutierrez, beside a carpet of floral tributes for the teachers, and children – all under 10 years old – who lost their lives.

The president is expected to attend a Catholic Mass in the community later today.