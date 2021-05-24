Home

World

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travellers after 20 months

| @BBCWorld
November 8, 2021 11:58 am
[Source: BBC]

The US is reopening its borders on Monday to double-jabbed foreign visitors, ending a 20-month entry ban.

The ban was imposed by former President Donald Trump due to Covid-19.

It has affected non-US citizens from over 30 countries, including the UK and EU states, separating families and stalling tourism.

Article continues after advertisement

Airlines are expecting a flood of visitors as the restrictions are lifted for those who are fully vaccinated, and undergo testing and contact tracing.

“It feels good, it feels good!” Jerome Thomann, head of Paris-based travel agency Jetset Voyages told Reuters news agency, saying his team had seen an “incredible upturn” in bookings.

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, US borders were initially closed to travellers from China in early 2020. The restrictions were then extended to other countries.

The rules barred entry to most non-US citizens who had been in the UK and a number of other European countries, as well as China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Under the new rules, foreign travellers will need to show proof of vaccination before flying, get a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of travelling, and hand over their contact information. They will not have to quarantine.

