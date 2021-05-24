US to evacuate endangered translators

The United States is set to begin evacuations of Afghan interpreters who assisted US-led forces during the conflict and are deemed to be at risk.

Operation Allies Refuge is set to start during the last week of July, the White House said.

It comes as the US withdraws its forces from Afghanistan ahead of an 11 September deadline set by President Joe Biden.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have made rapid advances across the country.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency that the initial evacuation will include about 2,500 people who are likely to be housed in military facilities, either in the US or a third country, while their visa applications are processed.