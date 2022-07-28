US to distribute 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

[Photo Credit: The Guardian]

After weeks of delays, nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution in the US.

The announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the vaccine, potentially missing the window to contain what could soon become an entrenched infectious disease.

The US already has sent more than 310,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine to state and local health departments.

There were more than 4600 reported monkeypox cases in the US as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had finished inspections at Bavarian Nordic’s facility in Denmark, where the company fills vials of the vaccine.

The FDA said on Wednesday the certification had been finalized. The doses are already in the US “so that they would be ready to be distributed once the manufacturing changes were approved”, the agency said.

The head of the US Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday officials would announce more allocations on Thursday.

Monkeypox mainly spreads through skin-on-skin contact but it can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with the infection. The vast majority of cases reported have been in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.