US to complete evacuations despite attack, says Biden

| @BBCWorld
August 27, 2021 2:15 pm
[Source: BBC]

President Joe Biden says the US airlift from Kabul will continue despite a jihadist attack that killed over 60 people including 13 US service members.

“We must complete this mission and we will,” he said. He also vowed to hunt down the perpetrators.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul, which fell to the Taliban on 15 August.

But many more Afghans have been rushing to the airport ahead of the 31 August deadline for US forces to leave.

Mr Biden vowed to complete the mission, adding “we will not be deterred by terrorists”.

