FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don't peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji's COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team's heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|
US to allow visitors from Hong Kong to stay for 18 months

August 6, 2021 12:47 pm
[Source: BBC]

Thousands of Hong Kong residents are to be offered a temporary “safe haven” in the US, President Joe Biden says.

Mr Biden said that because Hong Kong’s freedoms were being violated by China, the US would allow visitors to stay for a period of 18 months.

Thousands of Hong Kong residents already in the US may benefit.

Article continues after advertisement

The UK has offered people from Hong Kong a path towards permanent residency following last year’s adoption of China’s security law for the territory.

The law criminalises what are deemed to be acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion.

Mr Biden said there were “compelling foreign policy reasons” to allow Hong Kong visitors to stay.

He said China had been “undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press”.

He pointed to the arrests of over 100 people, including activists and opposition politicians, under the new security regime.

