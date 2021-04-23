Home

World

US tells citizens to leave the country

BBC
April 30, 2021 7:21 am

The United States has told its citizens to leave India as soon as possible as the country battles a devastating coronavirus wave.

India reported 379,257 new infections on Thursday, the world’s highest single-day total.

The US embassy warned that “access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited”.

The Level 4 “do not travel” advisory is the highest of its kind issued by the Department of State.

The overall death toll in India officially surpassed 200,000 on Wednesday, though experts believe the actual number could be much higher.

 

