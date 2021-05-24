Home

World

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport

| @BBCWorld
August 22, 2021 9:01 am
US forces currently control the international airport in Kabul. [Source: BBC]

The US has warned its citizens to avoid Kabul airport amid continued chaos outside the terminal.

A security alert issued on Saturday told US citizens to stay away due to “potential security threats outside the gates”.

Only those individually told to make the journey by a US government representative should do so.

Article continues after advertisement

The advice comes as thousands try to escape from Afghanistan via the airport following the Taliban takeover.

The militant group swept across the country and captured the capital, Kabul, on 15th August.

Since then, tens of thousands of Afghans – as well as foreign nationals – have headed to the airport in a bid to flee the country.

Crowds have been gathering daily, hoping to be allowed on to a flight.

