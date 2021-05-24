US tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport

The US has warned its citizens to avoid Kabul airport amid continued chaos outside the terminal.

A security alert issued on Saturday told US citizens to stay away due to “potential security threats outside the gates”.

Only those individually told to make the journey by a US government representative should do so.

The advice comes as thousands try to escape from Afghanistan via the airport following the Taliban takeover.

The militant group swept across the country and captured the capital, Kabul, on 15th August.

Since then, tens of thousands of Afghans – as well as foreign nationals – have headed to the airport in a bid to flee the country.

Crowds have been gathering daily, hoping to be allowed on to a flight.