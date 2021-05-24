US 'Taser mix-up' ex-officer guilty of manslaughter

A veteran former Minnesota police officer has been found guilty of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a black motorist in April.

Kim Potter, 49, has claimed she mistakenly drew her gun instead of a Taser and killed 20-year old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

His death occurred at a time of high tensions, with the trial over George Floyd’s murder taking place nearby.

Ms Potter’s sentencing has been scheduled for 18 February.

Over the course of four days, the 12 jurors deliberated for approximately 27 hours before reaching a decision.

The first charge against Ms Potter – first-degree manslaughter – is applied to cases in which the defendant causes someone’s death while attempting to commit a lesser crime.

In Ms Potter’s case, prosecutors accused her of killing Mr Wright as a result of her “reckless” handling of a firearm.

The second charge – second-degree manslaughter – is used in cases in which a death is caused by negligence and the taking of unreasonable risk.

The first charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years and a fine of up to $30,000 (£22,000). The second charge is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a $20,000 fine.