US suspends travel from Brazil for foreigners

The US has imposed travel restrictions on foreign nationals who have been to Brazil in the last 14 days.

The South American nation recently became the world’s second major hotspot for coronavirus cases.

Brazil currently has more than 347,300 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Article continues after advertisement

A White House spokeswoman said the restrictions would help ensure new cases are not brought into the US.

The president suspended travel for many travellers from China early this year and in mid-March he announced sweeping travel restrictions on many European countries.

Canada and the US also recently agreed to extend the closure of their shared border to non-essential travel.