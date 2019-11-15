US suspends extradition treaty over national security law

The United States of America has halted its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

This is the latest move to pressure Beijing after it imposed a controversial national security on the former British territory.

It is just one of three bilateral treaties suspended on Wednesday.

The US State Department said the security law had “crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong”.

Last month President Donald Trump also ended Hong Kong’s preferential trade and diplomatic status with the US.

“The Chinese Communist Party chose to crush the freedoms and autonomy of the people of Hong Kong,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted. adding that because of the Communist Party’s actions the US would terminate or suspend three treaties with Hong Kong.

China has not yet commented on the latest suspensions, which were widely expected as the US imposed a raft of punitive measures in the wake of the new law.