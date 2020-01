US Space Force mocked for unveiling camouflage uniforms

The US Space Force has defended its newly unveiled camouflage uniforms after they were roundly mocked on social media.

The force, officially launched by US President Donald Trump last month, posted a picture of the uniform to its Twitter account.

The uniform in the picture has a woodland camouflage design with badges embroidered on the arm and chest.

Article continues after advertisement

Reacting to the uniform, many critics had the same question: “Camo in space?”

The force explained its rationale in a tweeted response. It said it was “utilising current Army/Air Force uniforms” and “saving costs of designing/producing a new one” in doing so.

“Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground,” the force added in the tweet.

Flanked by US troops, Mr Trump officially launched the force at an army base near Washington in December last year.

Mr Trump said the force would help the US military “deter aggression” in what he called “the world’s newest war-fighting domain”.

But the new military service, overseen by the US Air Force, is not intended to put troops into orbit.

Rather, it will protect US assets such as the hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

US Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said the Space Force would comprise about 16,000 air force and civilian personnel.

The Trump administration has allocated $40m (£34m) to fund the force in its first year.