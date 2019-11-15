US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit

A US soldier has been charged with terrorism offences for planning a deadly ambush on his unit by sending information to a neo-Nazi group.

Ethan Melzer, 22, stands accused of sending sensitive details about his unit to the Order of the Nine Angles.

The US Department of Justice calls it an “occult-based neo-Nazi and racially motivated violent extremist group”.

He was allegedly planning for information to be passed to jihadists, who would then carry out an attack.

His plan was thwarted late last month by the FBI and the US army. He was arrested on 10 June.