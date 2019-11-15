Home

World

US snowstorm: Tens of millions on East Coast to be affected

| @BBCWorld
December 17, 2020 7:47 pm

A powerful snowstorm is sweeping through the north-east US, with warnings in place for 14 states affecting more than 60 million people.

Some parts of Pennsylvania and New York are predicted to see as much as two feet (60cm) of snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of “dangerous, if not impossible travel conditions and isolated power surges” in the worst affected areas.

Two people died in a crash involving dozens of cars in central Pennsylvania.

Officials say they do not expect the storm to disrupt Covid-19 vaccine distribution, which began in the US on Monday. However, there were reports of some coronavirus testing centres in several states being temporarily closed.

Forecasters said the storm could dump up to two feet of snow in an area stretching from eastern Pennsylvania to New York’s Catskill Mountains, with a foot or more in the rest of the north-east.

Some areas will see more snow “in one event than they have seen all of last winter”, the NWS warned.

