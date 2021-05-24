Home

World

US slaps sanctions on Cuban officials after protest crackdown

| @BBCWorld
July 23, 2021 10:38 am
[Source: BBC]

The US government has imposed sanctions on Cuban officials who they claim committed human rights abuses during a crackdown on protests earlier in July.

The move by President Joe Biden’s administration comes amid pressure from Cuban-Americans and politicians to respond to the anti-regime protests.

The US is also exploring ways to keep internet access open on the island.

Article continues after advertisement

The 11 July protest was Cuba’s largest in decades. Hundreds were arrested and at least one protester was killed.

Cuba has blamed the US and its economic sanctions for the protests and Cuba’s wider problems. The US has said it supports the Cuban people asserting their rights.

Demonstrators have said they were angry about the collapse of the economy, food and medicine shortages, price hikes and the government’s handling of COVID-19.

