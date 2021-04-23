US sets bold emission goals

US President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to slash emissions, aimed at spurring other nations to do likewise at a virtual summit.

He has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by the year 2030.

Biden unveiled the goal at the start of a two-day virtual climate summit hosted by the United States.

“Those that do take action and make bold investments in their people and a clean energy future will win good jobs of tomorrow and make their economies more resilient and more competitive.”

It signals an American effort to reclaim global leadership in the fight against climate change after former President Donald Trump withdrew from international efforts.