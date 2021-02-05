World
US Senate votes for Trump impeachment trial to go ahead
Aljazeera
February 10, 2021 12:20 pm
National Guard troops stand guard at the US Capitol during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. [Source: Aljazeera]
The US Senate has ruled it has authority under the US Constitution to conduct an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s lawyers had argued that the Constitution does not provide for impeachment of a former president.
The Senate voted 56-44 that the trial is constitutional as some Republicans joined most Democrats in rejecting Trump’s argument.
US Senate has adjourned the trial until this afternoon.
