World
US Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
April 8, 2022 7:00 am
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. [Source: BBC]
The US Supreme Court is to include a black female justice for the first time in its 233-year history after the Senate confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nine-member bench.
Three Republicans crossed the aisle to seal her appointment by a vote of 53 to 47.
Justice Jackson’s appointment fulfils President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to put a black woman on the court.
Article continues after advertisement
Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, called it a “joyous day” for the US.
The vote was overseen by Vice-President Kamala Harris, the first black woman to hold the office.
Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal judge for whom she once clerked, upon his retirement in June.
Advertisement