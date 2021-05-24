US Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court is to include a black female justice for the first time in its 233-year history after the Senate confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nine-member bench.

Three Republicans crossed the aisle to seal her appointment by a vote of 53 to 47.

Justice Jackson’s appointment fulfils President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to put a black woman on the court.

Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, called it a “joyous day” for the US.

The vote was overseen by Vice-President Kamala Harris, the first black woman to hold the office.

Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal judge for whom she once clerked, upon his retirement in June.