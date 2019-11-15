US sees summer spike in coronavirus cases as states reopen

The United States could be approaching a worrying rise in coronavirus infections after widespread protests and business reopenings have created the opportunity of resurgence to the deadly virus, experts warn.

About half a dozen states including Texas and Arizona are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds, fanning concerns that the reopening of the US economy may lead to a second wave of infections.

The rally in global stocks came crashing down on Thursday over worries of a pandemic resurgence. The last time the S&P 500 and Dow fell as much in one day was in March, when US coronavirus cases began surging.

A recent spike in cases in about a dozen states partially reflects increased testing. But many of those states are also seeing rising hospitalisations and some are beginning to run short on intensive care unit (ICU) beds.