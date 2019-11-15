US sees record-high daily COVID-19 numbers as election nears

The US saw a record high of 91,000 new Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, with spikes in dozens of states just days before the presidential election.

The same day, over 1,000 Americans died with the virus, as the national death toll and number of patients in hospital continue to trend upward.

Over nine million total cases have been reported in the US, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Article continues after advertisement

The contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden comes to a head-on Tuesday.

This is the third time this month that the US daily death toll has surpassed 1,000, according to Reuters.

Twenty-one states are experiencing outbreaks, with some of the most severe in the states that will be key in deciding the 2020 election.

In the battleground state of Wisconsin, hospitals in Green Bay warned that President Trump’s Friday rally there could make the outbreak worse.

“It is more important now than ever to avoid large crowds, especially here in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where we are seeing some of the most rapid spread of Covid-19 in the United States,” a joint statement from several hospitals said.