US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries

[Source: 1News]

The commander of the United States military in the Pacific he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand.

The visit to Wellington by Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, comes as the US is looking to increase its presence in the region amid deep concerns over China’s growing ambitions in the Pacific.

Aquilino was greeted with a traditional Māori welcome ceremony and laid a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

Article continues after advertisement

He spoke briefly to media ahead of meetings with top New Zealand defence force and government officials.

He said the US understood the security implications of climate change in Pacific island nations, including for food security and water security, and the importance for island nations to be able to fish in exclusive zones.