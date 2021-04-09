Home

US seeks China climate agreements ahead of Biden summit

36
April 14, 2021 1:16 pm
[Source: BBC]

US envoy John Kerry is heading to Shanghai to woo China in advance of a climate summit President Joe Biden is hosting next week.

After a major diplomatic row at the UN, both sides hope to co-operate over plans to drastically cut emissions.

The US wants China to cease building coal-fired power stations and to stop financing coal ventures abroad.

US President Joe Biden says China’s co-operation was “absolutely critical” to battle the climate crisis.

China wants the US to give more cash to developing countries to obtain clean technology and adapt to climate change.

It also wants Washington to announce deep cuts in emissions.

