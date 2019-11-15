US Secretary of State calls for China to be held to account for COVID-19 pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.

In comments likely to spark protests from Beijing and elsewhere, Pompeo said “China has a history of infecting the world.”

He cited poor safety and security at epidemiological laboratories, including in the city of Wuhan where the virus was first reported.

Pompeo stressed that he had no reason to believe that the virus was deliberately spread but he ramped up already harsh US criticism of the Chinese for their response to the outbreak.

The US Secretary of State appeared to be referring to previous outbreaks of SARS, which started in China.