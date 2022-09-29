US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone

[Source: CNN]

The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Iraq, yesterday.

US forces launched the jet after tracking dozens of Iranian short range ballistic missiles headed for Kurdish positions in northern Iraq.

The initial assessment is the launches originated inside Iran.

Earlier yesterday, nine people were killed, including civilians, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted Kurdish separatist groups in northern Iraq.