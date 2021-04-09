Home

US says troops to leave Afghanistan by September

BBC
April 14, 2021 6:22 am

US President Joe Biden is set to announce that American troops will leave Afghanistan by 11 September.

The US would miss a May deadline for a pull-out agreed with the Taliban by the Trump administration last year.

The new deadline would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in the US in 2001.

Mr Biden had previously said the 1 May deadline would be tough to meet.

US and Nato officials have said the Taliban, a hardline Islamist movement, have so far failed to live up to commitments to reduce violence.

 

