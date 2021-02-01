US rules out federal vaccine passports

The White House has ruled out introducing mandatory federal COVID-19 vaccination passports, saying citizens’ privacy and rights should be protected.

Schemes to introduce such passports have been touted around the world as a way to enable the safe circulation of people while fighting the pandemic.

iProov Founder – a Biometric technology for online authentication says the US did not and would not support a “system that requires Americans to carry a credential”.

CEO Andrew Bud adds that critics think such documents could be discriminatory.

“The idea is that the fact that you have been vaccinated associated with your face, and anytime you wanted to go and access say to a ball game or premises you would just authenticate your face and that would show that you’re a rightful owner of a vaccine certificate. The great thing about this approach is there’s no PII other than your face involved you don’t need to handover your name or date of birth don’t need to show ID so the idea is to reassure the guys that need to be sure you are sure that your safe without breaching your privacy.”

The country has reported more than 500,000 deaths linked to the virus and nearly 31 million cases, the highest numbers in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.