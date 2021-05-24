Home

World

US restricts flights from South Africa over new Omicron variant

7
November 27, 2021 6:35 am

The US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries to try to contain a new coronavirus variant spreading there.

From Monday, only US citizens and residents will be allowed to travel from the region.

This follows a similar flight ban imposed by the EU earlier on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new variant to be “of concern”, naming it Omicron.

US officials said flights from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will be blocked, mirroring earlier moves taken by EU Member States.

European Commission spokesperson Erik Mamer said health chiefs from all 27 EU states agreed to impose restrictions in an emergency meeting on Friday following the discovery of the first

European case of the variant in Belgium.

Scientists say they still have much to learn about the virus’s new mutations and the WHO has said it will take a few weeks to understand the impact of the new variant, as experts work to determine how transmissible it is.

The WHO on Friday said preliminary evidence suggested the new variant carried a higher risk of reinfection than other variants.

Scientists have said it is the most heavily mutated version yet, which means Covid vaccines, which were designed using the original strain from Wuhan, may not be as effective.

 

