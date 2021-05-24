Home

US reports record 1m cases with peak still to come

January 5, 2022 9:44 am
[Source: BBC]

The US has recorded more than one million new COVID cases as officials warn the peak of a fast-spreading Omicron surge is still to come.

A record 1,080,211 cases were reported on Monday – the highest one-day tally of new cases anywhere in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Omicron variant accounts for the majority of cases in the US.

President Joe Biden, who is facing criticism over his response, called for schools to stay open despite the surge.

While rates of death and hospital admissions in the US have been far lower in recent weeks than in previous infection spikes, the number of hospital admissions has been steadily rising.

The country is now facing “almost a vertical increase” in cases, said top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci, adding that the peak may be weeks away.

Mr Biden acknowledged on Tuesday that there has been “concern and some considerable confusion about the rising cases”, but reiterated that the majority of hospital admissions and deaths from Covid are among the unvaccinated, and that the US has enough vaccines to fully jab every eligible citizen.

“We know kids can be safe while their in school. That’s why I believe schools should remain open,” he said.

