Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence|MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|WAF continues carting water to affected communities |No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|Fisheries Ministry deploys officers to affected areas |HMAS Adelaide to arrive in Fiji soon|Reports of false TC Yasa relief operations under investigation|130 traders inspected in the North|Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|
Full Coverage

World

US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant

| @BBCWorld
December 30, 2020 2:56 pm
Health officials in Denver, Colorado, are trying to trace the infected person's contacts. [Source:BBC]

The first reported US case of the highly-infectious COVID-19 variant that emerged in the UK has been confirmed in the state of Colorado.

The patient, a man in his 20s with no recent travel history, is currently in isolation.

State health officials said they were working to identify contacts and other potential cases of the new variant.

Article continues after advertisement

It came as US President-elect Joe Biden criticised the Trump administration’s distribution of vaccines.

He said the programme was falling behind schedule.

The US has recorded more than 19 million infections and more than 337,000 deaths from coronavirus, the highest figures in the world.

The new variant is considerably more transmissible than previous strains but not necessarily any more dangerous for those infected, experts say.

US health officials said last week that they believed it was already in circulation in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Colorado governor Jared Polis said the infected patient was in isolation in Elbert County near Denver.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.