US relaxes mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans

Fully vaccinated Americans can stop wearing a face mask in most indoor and outdoor settings, top US health officials have advised.

Physical distancing can also cease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The latest guidance comes as rates of vaccinations begin to slow, with about 35% of Americans now fully vaccinated.

Experts say the change could herald a “return to normalcy”. They hope it will encourage more people to get the jab.

“Today, CDC is updating our guidance for fully vaccinated people,” CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday at the White House.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask.