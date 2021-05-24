Home

World

US rejects Russian demand to bar Ukraine from Nato

| @BBCWorld
January 27, 2022 3:06 pm
Mr Blinken said the US was "prepared either way" [Source: BBC]

The US has rejected Russia’s demand to bar Ukraine from Nato, amid warnings Russia might invade its neighbour.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was giving Russia a formal response to its demands to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Mr Blinken gave no concessions but said that he was offering Russia “a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it”.

A Russian minister said his country would study Mr Blinken’s response, delivered in coordination with Nato.

Russia had issued a written list of its concerns about the expansion of the Nato military alliance and related security issues.

Among them was a demand for Nato to rule out the possibility of Ukraine and others ever joining the alliance.

In recent weeks, Russia has been amassing large numbers of troops on the Ukraine border – something which Western countries have seen as preparation for a possible invasion. Russia denies this.

Mr Blinken said the US response made its “core principles” clear, including Ukraine’s sovereignty and its right to choose to be part of security alliances such as Nato.

“There should be no doubt about our seriousness of purpose when it comes to diplomacy, and we’re acting with equal focus and force to bolster Ukraine’s defences and prepare a swift united response to further Russian aggression,” he said.

“It remains up to Russia to decide how to respond,” he added. “We’re ready either way.”

The secretary of state said the US had sent three shipments of military “assistance” this week – including Javelin missiles and anti-armour weaponry, along with hundreds of tonnes of ammunition and equipment.

