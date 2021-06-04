US recovers most of ransom, justice department says

The US has recovered most of the $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom paid to a cyber-criminal gang responsible for taking the Colonial Pipeline offline last month.

DarkSide – which US authorities said operates from eastern Europe and possibly Russia – infiltrated the pipeline last month.

The attack disrupted supplies for several days causing fuel shortages.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the firm, the pipeline carries 45% of the East Coast’s supply of diesel, petrol and jet fuel.

On Monday, Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco said investigators had “found and recaptured” 63.7 Bitcoin worth $2.3m – “the majority” of the ransom paid. Since the ransom was paid the value of Bitcoin has fallen sharply.