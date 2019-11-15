Home

US records highest death toll in single day

| @BBCWorld
April 8, 2020 4:45 pm
The US has the highest number of recorded coronavirus cases in the world [Source: BBC]

The US recorded the most coronavirus deaths in a single day with 1,736 fatalities reported on Tuesday.

It brings the total number of deaths in the country to 12,722, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US has more than 398,000 confirmed cases, the highest number in the world. Global cases have exceeded 1.4 million.

However during a press conference President Donald Trump said the US might be getting to the top of the “curve”.

Meanwhile the city of Wuhan in China, where the infection first emerged, ended its 11-week lockdown.

