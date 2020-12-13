World
US reaches long awaited deal for COVID-19 aid
December 21, 2020 1:42 pm
The US poverty rate has spiked is the last five months. [Source: BBC]
After months of wrangling, US lawmakers have agreed to a roughly $900bn package of pandemic aid, including money for businesses and unemployment programmes.
The money is set to accompany a bigger $1.4tn spending bill to fund government operations over the next nine months.
It comes as many COVID-19 economic relief programmes were set to expire at the end of the month.
Some 12 million Americans were at risk of losing access to unemployment benefits.
