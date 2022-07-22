US President 'doing great' after testing positive for COVID

[Source: EPA]

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at the White House.

The 79-year-old, who is fully vaccinated and has twice received booster jabs, is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and will continue to carry out all his duties, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The president is taking the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, her statement added.

Article continues after advertisement

In a tweet, Mr Biden said he was “doing great” and “keeping busy”.

An update from me: pic.twitter.com/L2oCR0uUTu — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

His wife First Lady Jill Biden said she had tested negative.

Consistent with White House protocol the president will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative, Ms Jean-Pierre said – and will take part in meetings via telephone and Zoom.

White House Covid coordinator Dr Ashish Jha said the president was tired, with a runny nose and dry cough.

He said Mr Biden went to bed feeling fine but did not sleep well and then tested positive on Thursday morning.