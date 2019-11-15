US policeman faces murder charge

A police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a black man killed last week in Atlanta, will be charged with murder and assault, officials say.

The other officer involved plans to testify as a witness in the case, the Fulton County District Attorney said in a news conference on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of nationwide protests over the deaths of black Americans in police custody.

Lawmakers in Washington are currently debating new police reform laws.

Garrett Rolfe, who has already been fired from the Atlanta police force, will face 11 charges related to Mr. Brooks’ death.

Officer Devin Brosnan, who was also present for the arrest, will be charged with assault for standing on Mr. Brooks’ shoulders as he lay dying.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that this was the ninth time that an Atlanta police officer had been prosecuted for homicide.

He added that he believed it was the first time a police officer had offered to testify against a member of his unit.