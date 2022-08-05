US police charged over shooting death

[Source: BBC]

Four US police officers have been arrested and charged over the fatal 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, by plainclothes police who were executing a “no-knock” search warrant.

The hospital worker, 26, was shot as officers stormed the apartment just after midnight while she was with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Her death sparked racial injustice protests around the country.

Only one officer involved in the raid – former Louisville detective Brett Hankinson – had been previously charged over the case.