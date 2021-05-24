US Pentagon says missile strike on Ukraine just a "piece of Russian brutality"

The Pentagon finds “unconvincing” claims from Russia that its forces were not involved in the strike on a train station in Ukraine earlier today.

It resulted in multiple civilian deaths and injuries, spokesperson John Kirby said during a briefing with reporters.

“Our assessment is that this was a Russian strike and that they used a short-range ballistic missile to conduct it,” Kirby said.” It is again of a piece of Russian brutality in the prosecution of this war and their carelessness for trying to avoid civilian harm.”

At least 50 people were killed and almost 100 injured in a Russian missile strike on a train station used as an evacuation hub in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials say.