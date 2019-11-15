US passes six million Covid-19 cases

The US has now surpassed six million cases of Covid-19 – almost a quarter of the world’s total, according to America’s Johns Hopkins University.

It said the country added one million new infections in less than a month. More than 183,000 people have now died.

In the UK, France and Spain, the infection rate dropped compared with Sunday’s figures – but the tallies may be readjusted later on.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes as children across Europe prepare to return to schools this week.

Global infection cases have now surpassed 25 million, with more than 846,000 Covid-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the emergency authorisation of vaccines required a “great deal of seriousness and reflection”.

The UN body’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said every country had the right to approve drugs without full trial, but it was “not something that you do lightly”.