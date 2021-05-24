US panel recommends J&J shots be sidelined after clot deaths

A panel of US experts has voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson’s, which has been linked to deadly side effects.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 57 J&J patients have developed a rare blood clot disorder.

Nine people are known so far to have died: seven women and two men.

A total of 16 million US residents have received the single-dose J&J vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended that the J&J vaccine be reserved for cases where patients are unable or unwilling to receive the more widely available Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

The blood-clotting side effect remains rare, with federal health officials estimating that it has been reported at a rate of 3.8 per million doses given.