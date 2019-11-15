Home

World

US overtakes Italy with highest coronavirus deaths

Aljazeera
April 12, 2020 9:48 am
Territories with confirmed cases of COVID-19

The US has recorded a total death toll of 20,071, surpassing Italy’s death toll of 19,468.

Cases in the US topped 522,000 on Saturday.

Spain, the European country with the most reported coronavirus infections, has confirmed 510 new deaths, the lowest daily toll since March 23, when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The worldwide death toll is now over 107,000, with the number of infections worldwide topping 1.7 million, including more than 396,000 recovered patients.

