US overtakes China with most cases

March 27, 2020 11:58 am
The US now has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than any other country with at least 82,404 positive tests. [Source: BBC]

The US now has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than any other country with at least 82,404 positive tests.

According to the latest figures collated by Johns Hopkins University, the US overtook China (81,782 cases) and Italy (80,589).

The grim milestone came as President Donald Trump predicted the nation would get back to work “pretty quickly”, after 3.3 million layoffs.

More than 1,100 people with Covid-19 have died in the US.

