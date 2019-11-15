Home

More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don't let your guards down says WHO|More than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji|Warwick Fiji to drastically reduce operations|Around 40 tests conducted per day: Dr Waqainabete|COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|Non-essential civil servants to be advised tomorrow|FNPF assures members of sufficient money|Likuliku and Mana Island resorts closed temporarily|Domestic Economy forecast to fall into a recession|COVID-19 Police operations boosted with body cameras|Fijians to be proactive: Consumer Council|Shortage of Kava supply claims Lautoka vendors|68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|FCCC warns traders engaged in conditional selling|FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy|No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete|WAF disappointed with disruptions in supply|Lautoka residents claim vegetables running out|Hotel industry helps in COVID-19 fight|China donates $4.3m in cash and supplies for COVID-19|FNU Semester break extended|Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters|20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew|
US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak

| @BBCWorld
April 1, 2020 6:48 am

The captain of a US aircraft carrier carrying more than 4,000 crew has called for urgent help to halt a coronavirus outbreak on his ship.

Scores of people on board the Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the infection. The carrier is currently docked in Guam.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a letter to the Pentagon.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Crozier recommended quarantining almost the entire crew.

In the letter Captain Crozier said that with large numbers of sailors living in confined spaces on the carrier isolating sick individuals was impossible.

The coronavirus’ spread was now “ongoing and accelerating”, he warned, in the letter dated 30 March.

“Decisive action is needed,” he said.

