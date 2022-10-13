US national security strategy says China remains largest threat to global order

[Source: ABC News]

US President Joe Biden’s administration said it would prioritise winning over China, seeing it as the only global rival to the United States, even as it works to constrain a “dangerous” Russia.

“The post-Cold War era is over, and the competition is underway between the major powers to shape what comes next,” Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said in a speech at Georgetown University to unveil the national security strategy.

The strategy said the 2020s would be a “decisive decade for America and the world” – for reducing conflict, promoting democracy over authoritarianism and confronting the key shared threat of climate change.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia “poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of the international order today, as its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shown”, the strategy added.

China, “by contrast, is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that objective”.