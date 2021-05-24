US National Defense strategy focuses on "acute threat" from Russia

The US Defense Department laid out the nation’s security priorities for lawmakers in the classified National Defense Strategy on Monday, focusing on the threats from China and Russia.

The Pentagon delivered the document to Congress, and it details the “multi-domain threat” from China, as well as the “acute threat” posed by Russia, according to a DoD fact sheet about the National Defense Strategy (NDS).

The NDS was prepared in coordination with the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and Missile Defense Review (MDR) in order to underscore the integration across the services and the domains.

DoD’s top priority is the defense of the homeland, with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) pegged as the top pacing challenge. The PRC is described as the “most consequential strategic competitor,” according to the fact sheet.

The other top priorities for the department are to deter strategic attacks, deter aggression while being ready to succeed in conflict when necessary, and to build a resilient Joint Force.

DoD will also manage other persistent threats, such as North Korea, Iran and violent extremist organizations, according to the fact sheet.