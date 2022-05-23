US military plane flies in 35 tonnes of baby formula from Germany

[Source: Aljazeera]

A military cargo plane carrying the first shipment of infant formula, weighing 35 tonnes has landed in Indianapolis.

As part of the Biden administration’s “Operation Fly Formula” to import the product from Europe and address a critical shortage in the United States.

It is the first of several flights from Europe carrying infant formula, made for children who have allergic reactions to protein and cow milk, expected this weekend to relieve the deepening shortage in the US due to the closure of the nation’s largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February over safety issues.

The flights were authorised after US President Joe Biden invoked the Defence Production Act.

The secretary of the US Department of Agriculture this shipment is only going to last for about a week, feeding some 27,000 children in need.