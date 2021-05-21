Home

US marks anniversary of the killing

| @BBCWorld
May 26, 2021 12:26 pm
Demonstrations took place across the US, including in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered. [Source: BBC]

The US has marked one year since the murder of black man George Floyd, whose death sparked global outrage.

Police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of the murder and faces up to 40 years in prison.

Demonstrations took place in cities across the US on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Members Floyd’s family later met US President Joe Biden at the White House, as the Democratic president pushes to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Biden says the US faced an inflection point.

Floyd’s brother Terrence called the meeting an honor.

